Three men murdered in three districts

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Mymensingh and Tangail, in two days.

PABNA: A rickshaw-puller was shot to death allegedly by a local Juba League activist in Ishwardi Upazila of the district over a trifling incident on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Hossain, 26, son of Manik Hossain, a resident of Piarkhali area in Ishwardi Town.

The accused are: Anwar Uddin is a member of Ishwardi Municipality Juba League and also ward councillor Kamal Uddin's brother; Hridoy Hossain, president of Ward No. 1 Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL); and Ibrahim, a BCL activist.

Eyewitness Parvez said, "We stopped a running three-wheeler and asked its driver why he was rushing. While stopping the vehicle, a human-hauler hit it from behind and its glasses were broken. Following the incident, the human-hauler driver tried to take away the three-wheeler driver's license. Some of us tried to stop the altercation; rickshaw-puller Mamun was in the group. At one stage of the argument, the human-hauler driver angrily left the spot."

Later on, Anwar along with a few people including Hridoy and Ibrahim came to the scene and locked into altercation me and others. At one stage of the altercation, Anwar opened fire with his pistol, leaving Mamun Hossain and Rocky Hossain injured. They also stabbed another person named Sumon," Parvez said.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mamun dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated further.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A local trader has been beaten to death allegedly by his neighbours in Gouripur Upazila of the district over putting dung in a pit.

The incident took place in Sohnati Village of the upazila on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Abul Kalam, 55, a resident of the village. He was a local hardware trader. He also had a cattle farm in the village.

Local sources said Kalam and his neighbour Abdul Gafur were locked in an altercation in the morning after Kalam had put some dung from his farm in a pit near Gafur's land.

As a sequel to it, Gafur along with his associates attacked on Kalam and his son Sohag on the way and struck them with lethal weapons when they were going to their shop in the local market after a few moments of the altercation, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals came forward hearing their shouts and took Kalam and Sohag to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Kalam dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

DHANBARI, TANGAIL: A man was chopped to death by his nephew in Dhanbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Sharif Uddin, 35, son of late Abdur Razzak, a resident of Baniajan Dakshin Para Village under Baniajan Union in the upazila.

Accused Md Idris Ali, 50, son of late Karim Uddin and president of Ward No. 5 Unit of BNP in the union, was nephew of the deceased.

The deceased's mother Hazera Begum and eyewitness Haider Ali said Idris hit on the head of Sharif Uddin with sharp weapon while Sharif was responding nature's call beside a tea stall at Baniajan Dakshin Para Babul Bazar at around 6:45pm, and fled the scene, leaving his uncle critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the MMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he was declared dead by the on-duty physician at the MMCH on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Sharif Uddin might have been killed over previous enmity.

However, the law enforcers arrested Idris Ali from the house at night.

Dhanbari PS OC HM Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed with the PS in this regard.

















