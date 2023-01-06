Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Poor people get winter clothes

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Winter clothes have been distributed among 4,100 cold-hit poor people in three districts- Gopalganj, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: Bangladesh Army distributed winter clothes among 1,100 helpless people on behalf of the army chief in Sadar Upazila of the district.
General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Area Commander of Barishal Major General Abdul Qayyum Molla distributed the winter clothes among distressed families in Manikdah Housing area on Wednesday.
At that time, senior military officers, JCO, other ranking army personnel, journalists and local dignitaries were present.
Earlier, Bangladesh Army distributed winter clothes among 2,000 helpless people in Tungipara Upazila of the district.
Bangladesh Army Jashore area GOC Major General Md Mahabubur Rashid was present and handed over these blankets among the people on  Government GT School grounds on Tuesday.
At that time, senior officials of Jashore cantonment, local public representatives and dignitaries were present at the programme.
KISHOREGANJ: Blankets were distributed among 800 people in Sadar and Hossainpur upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
Prime Minister's Special Assistant Agriculturist Moshiur Rahman Humayun distributed 500 blankets among the poor people of Sadar and 300 others of Hossainpur Upazila at District Art Council auditorium.
Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District Awami League (AL) Member Bir Muktijoddha Anwar Kamal, District Shramik League General Secretary (GS) Abul Hossain Akanda, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Juba League leaders Md Ruhul Amin and Rashid Jahangir Pallab, Sadar Upazila AL GS Md Abdul Sattar, among others, were also present during the distribution.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 200 cold-hit people in the city were given blankets for mitigating their suffering caused by the present sweeping cold weather on Monday.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) distributed the warm clothes supported by Lanka Bangla Foundation at a function held in the city.
RCC Mayor and AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lanka Bangla Finance Limited Khaza Shahrier distributed the blankets.
Earlier, Lanka Bangla Foundation provided 3,000 blankets to the RCC for distribution among the cold-stricken people. All the blankets will be distributed in phases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalists formed a human chain in the town of Gurudaspur
Schoolgirl raped in Madaripur
Road mishaps claim five lives in five districts
New principal of Feni Girls’ Cadet College
Cold wave makes civil life jeopardised in Meherpur
KCC achieves 99% revenue target
Three men murdered in three districts
Poor people get winter clothes


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft