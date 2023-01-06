Poor people get winter clothes

Winter clothes have been distributed among 4,100 cold-hit poor people in three districts- Gopalganj, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: Bangladesh Army distributed winter clothes among 1,100 helpless people on behalf of the army chief in Sadar Upazila of the district.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Area Commander of Barishal Major General Abdul Qayyum Molla distributed the winter clothes among distressed families in Manikdah Housing area on Wednesday.

At that time, senior military officers, JCO, other ranking army personnel, journalists and local dignitaries were present.

Earlier, Bangladesh Army distributed winter clothes among 2,000 helpless people in Tungipara Upazila of the district.

Bangladesh Army Jashore area GOC Major General Md Mahabubur Rashid was present and handed over these blankets among the people on Government GT School grounds on Tuesday.

At that time, senior officials of Jashore cantonment, local public representatives and dignitaries were present at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: Blankets were distributed among 800 people in Sadar and Hossainpur upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant Agriculturist Moshiur Rahman Humayun distributed 500 blankets among the poor people of Sadar and 300 others of Hossainpur Upazila at District Art Council auditorium.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District Awami League (AL) Member Bir Muktijoddha Anwar Kamal, District Shramik League General Secretary (GS) Abul Hossain Akanda, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Juba League leaders Md Ruhul Amin and Rashid Jahangir Pallab, Sadar Upazila AL GS Md Abdul Sattar, among others, were also present during the distribution.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 200 cold-hit people in the city were given blankets for mitigating their suffering caused by the present sweeping cold weather on Monday.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) distributed the warm clothes supported by Lanka Bangla Foundation at a function held in the city.

RCC Mayor and AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lanka Bangla Finance Limited Khaza Shahrier distributed the blankets.

Earlier, Lanka Bangla Foundation provided 3,000 blankets to the RCC for distribution among the cold-stricken people. All the blankets will be distributed in phases.







