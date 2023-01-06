Video
Friday, 6 January, 2023
Countryside

Two drown in M’bazar, Bogura

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Two men drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Bogura, on Tuesday.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A madrasa student drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hafez Atiqur Rahman, 22, son of Abdul Karim of Hasimpur Village under Karmadha Union in the upazila. He was a student at Katarkona Hossainia Madrasa in Hajipur Union.
Police and local sources said Atiqur Rahman drowned in a pond adjacent to the madrasa at around 10am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.
The family members of the deceased said Atiqur was an epilepsy patient.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Salek confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: An elderly man drowned in the Jamuna River in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Haidar Ali, 65, a resident of Chithulia Village under Gosaibari Union.
According to locals, the man drowned in the river in Shimulbari Ghat area on Monday afternoon while he was taking bath.
Later, after searching, locals rescued him from the spot in the morning.
Dhunat PS OC Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter.


