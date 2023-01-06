Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including a member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Barguna, Barishal, Satkhira and Rajshahi, in three days.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jamal Hossain, 35, son of Mannan Kazi, a resident of Padma Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Jamal drank poison along a river next to his house on Tuesday night due to a family feud.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Later on, he died there on Wednesday morning while undergoing.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patharghata Police Station (PS) Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man has allegedly committed suicide in Agailjhara Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday out of huff with his daughter.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Roy, 52, son of Thakur Das Roy, a resident of Bakal Village in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said the deceased's daughter Pratyasha Roy, a student of Government Shaheed Abdur Rob Sherniabat Degree College, left the house to marry her boyfriend at dawn as her family members did not allow them to get married. Following this, Ratan Roy drank pesticide at home out of huff his daughter.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, he died at the hospital while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

SATKHIRA: A member of BGB apparently ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon at a camp in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Parvez Alam, 30. He hailed from Noakhali District and was posted at Nildumur BGB Camp in Shyamnagar Upazila.

Other BGB members at the camp rushed severely injured Parvez to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex at around 4:30am.

He died on the way to another hospital, said Shyamnagar PS OC Nurul Islam Badal.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the BGB officials after completion of an autopsy at Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue, said the OC.

An unnatural death case was filed with Shyamnagar PS in this regard, the OC added.

Dr Ahmed Ali and Dr Tamim Hossain, physicians of Satkhira Sadar Hospital, said that Parvez died due to the bullet injury on the left side of his chest.

RAJSHAHI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Tanore Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shahida Begum, 26, wife of Mustafa Kamal Milan, a resident of Kammargaon Village in the upazila.

According police and local sources, the woman allegedly committed suicide in the morning after taking poison in her house due to a feud with her husband.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's mother Razia Sultana filed a case with Tanore PS in this connection.

Tanore PS OC Kamruzzaman Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

















