Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Muktijoddha Council has no jurisdiction to cancel FFs’ certificates: HC

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

In a verdict, the High Court (HC) on Thursday said that Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) has no jurisdiction to cancel freedom fighters' certificates from the gazette.
At the same time, the HC declared the decision of cancelling the gazette recognizing 22 brave freedom fighters, who underwent naval commando training at Gobindaganj upazila  in Gaibandha as illegal.
The HC bench comprising Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain delivered the verdict after final hearing on a rule issued earlier in this regard.
Barrister Toufiq Inam appeared on behalf of the petitioners during the court proceedings.
Earlier, a seven-member national committee finalized the list of 479 freedom fighters in 2001.
Later, the names of 479 naval commandos were gazetted in two steps in 2004 and 2005.
Since then, they have been receiving freedom fighter allowance.
However, Jamuka decided to cancel the certificates of 24 freedom fighters in the 35th meeting on April 7, 2016.
Against this decision, 22 people, including freedom fighter Abu Hannan Sarkar, filed a writ petition with the High Court on May 8 of that year challenging the legality of the decision.
Later, the High Court stayed the decision and issued a ruling asking the authorities concerned to explain why the decision of cancelling the gazette regarding the recognition of these 22 naval commandos as freedom fighters should not be declared illegal.
After final hearing on the rule, the HC bench on Thursday made the rule absolute and declared the decision as illegal saying that Jamuka has no jurisdiction to cancel freedom fighters' certificates from the gazette.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muktijoddha Council has no jurisdiction to cancel FFs’ certificates: HC
5 get life term for killing DU student
BGB handovers rescued Nilgai to Safari Park in Gazipur
BD celebrates ‘Total Fitness Day’ today
31 more dengue cases reported
Dohazari-C’Bazar 100km rail project extended to Jun 24
Fardin Murder Order on Busra’s bail plea on Sunday
Recent programmes prove BNP  wants to create instability: Hasan


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft