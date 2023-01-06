Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

5 get life term for killing DU student

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced five people to life term imprisonment for killing Dhaka University (DU) student Monirul Islam Bipu in the capital's Demra area in 2004.
The lifers are Mohammad Babu, Babul alias Chaina Babul, Toriqul Islam alias Millat, Khairul Bashar and Suman.
Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka pronounced the judgement in presence of Babu and Chaina Babul at the courtroom. The three others are absconding.
The court fined the five convicts Tk 10,000 each, in default of which they have to serve three more months in jail.
However the court acquitted five other accused as the court did not find their involvement in the murder.
Eight witnesses testified in the court.
According to the case statement, Bipu, then a BBA student of Dhaka University, went out of his Demra home with his neighbour Babu on July 26 in 2004.  Later, Bipu was found severely injured. Bipu's aunt and a neighbour rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muktijoddha Council has no jurisdiction to cancel FFs’ certificates: HC
5 get life term for killing DU student
BGB handovers rescued Nilgai to Safari Park in Gazipur
BD celebrates ‘Total Fitness Day’ today
31 more dengue cases reported
Dohazari-C’Bazar 100km rail project extended to Jun 24
Fardin Murder Order on Busra’s bail plea on Sunday
Recent programmes prove BNP  wants to create instability: Hasan


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft