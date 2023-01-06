5 get life term for killing DU student

A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced five people to life term imprisonment for killing Dhaka University (DU) student Monirul Islam Bipu in the capital's Demra area in 2004.

The lifers are Mohammad Babu, Babul alias Chaina Babul, Toriqul Islam alias Millat, Khairul Bashar and Suman.

Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka pronounced the judgement in presence of Babu and Chaina Babul at the courtroom. The three others are absconding.

The court fined the five convicts Tk 10,000 each, in default of which they have to serve three more months in jail.

However the court acquitted five other accused as the court did not find their involvement in the murder.

Eight witnesses testified in the court.

According to the case statement, Bipu, then a BBA student of Dhaka University, went out of his Demra home with his neighbour Babu on July 26 in 2004. Later, Bipu was found severely injured. Bipu's aunt and a neighbour rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead.







