

BGB handovers rescued Nilgai to Safari Park in Gazipur

The Nilgai, a rare species of the largest Asian antelope and is ubiquitous across the northern Indian subcontinent, was rescued from bordering Housenagar area of Daipukur Union of Chapainawabganj's Shibganj upazila on October 26 in 2022. It was in a critically injured condition during the rescue period, according to a press release of the BGB.

BGB's Dhaka Sector Commander Col Abu Mohammad Mahiuddin on Thursday handed over the rare species of Nilgai to Md Sanaulla Patwary, Director of the Wildlife Crime Prevention Unit of the Department of Forest (DoF).

Among others, BGB Director (Veterinary) ANM Ashraful Alam Mandol was also present there.

According to the BGB, the Nilgai was critically injured and sick at the time of its rescue. After giving treatment for around 70 days, it was cured and recovered its health. It was handed over to the Safari Park for its proper nourishment and protection.

The release also said the BGB also have two more Nilgais, which were released in the protected area of the BGB Headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka.

Of those, a male Nilgai was rescued from Thakurgaon's Kantivita area on February 23 in 2021 and another from Boirochuna BOP area in Dinajpur on January 6 in 2022. Rescuing in a critically injured condition, those were given treatment and recovered. Later, those were released in the Pilkhana's protected area.









