BD celebrates ‘Total Fitness Day’ today





Bangladesh celebrates today, first Friday in January, for the first time.

The day would be celebrated across the country with a call to achieve physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness under the initiative of Quantum Foundation, a voluntary organisation.

Henceforth the day would be celebrated across the country on first Friday in January every year on the theme 'Healthy Body, Peaceful Mind, Busy, Happy Life'.

Quantum Foundation would host an hour-long special awareness session at National Press Club this morning by holding yoga exercises, body balance test, meditation , awareness bulletin-brochure distribution and discussion.

Other voluntary organisations involved with promoting fitness will also celebrate the day.










