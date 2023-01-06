Video
Friday, 6 January, 2023
Back Page

BD celebrates ‘Total Fitness Day’ today

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent



Bangladesh celebrates today, first Friday in January, for the first time.
The day would be celebrated across the country  with a call to achieve physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness  under the initiative of Quantum Foundation, a voluntary organisation.
Henceforth the day would be celebrated across the country on first Friday in January every year on the theme 'Healthy Body, Peaceful Mind, Busy, Happy Life'.
Quantum Foundation would host an hour-long   special awareness session at National Press Club this morning by holding yoga exercises, body balance test, meditation ,  awareness bulletin-brochure distribution and discussion.
Other voluntary organisations involved with promoting fitness will also celebrate the day.






