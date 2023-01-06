31 more dengue cases reported

Thirty-one more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.

However, no fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, the DGHS has not reported any dengue death in the first five days of this year. The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. A total of 214 dengue patients, including 101 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 207 dengue cases and seven recoveries so far this year. It recorded 62,423 cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. -UNB











