Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:00 PM
Fardin Murder Order on Busra’s bail plea on Sunday

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Court Correspondent

The order on bail petition of Amatullah Bushra, the lone accused in the case filed over the killing of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash will be passed on Sunday.
Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-7 fixed the day to pass the order after hearing on bail petition of Bushra in the sensational case.
Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal confirmed it to the Daily Observer on Thursday evening.
The Dhaka's Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court fixed Thursday for hearing the bail petition of Bushra.
On December 5 last year, Bushra sought bail in the judge court after the CMM court's rejection order.
Rampura police arrested Bushra, a friend of Fardin, from Banasree area on November 10 last year, after Fardin's father Kazi Nooruddin Rana filed a murder case against her.
Bushra was sent to jail on November 16 last year after her bail plea was rejected following the completion of her five-day remand.
 Her family has been claiming that she is just a friend of Fardin and had nothing to do with the murder.
The decomposed body of Fardin, a third-year student of BUET's Civil Engineering Department was recovered from Shitalakhya river in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj on November 7, almost three days after he went missing.
According to the case statement, Fardin's friend Bushra and an unknown accused killed him and disposed of the body in the river. Bushra and Fardin knew each for the last four years.
However, after over a month of investigation, the Detective Branch of police and the RAB  on December 11 last year said Fardin died by suicide after jumping off a bridge into the Shitalakkhya river, where his body was found. Fardin's father rejected the investigators' claim. Bushra, a first-year student of East West University, is still languishing in jail almost two months though the investigators claimed that he (Fardin) committed suicide.


« PreviousNext »

