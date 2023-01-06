Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Economic growth amid global recession possible under PM’s leadership: Quader

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, maintaining the country's economic growth is possible despite global economic recession.
"Bangladesh has progressed in all socioeconomic indicators as the Bengalee nation continues its support to Sheikh Hasina in her fight against the anti-democratic activities, conspiracies and plots of BNP-Jamaat evil alliance," he said in a statement.
 Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the metrorail service, one of the main means of modern communication, as a New Year gift.
He said due to skilled leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been promoted to a developing country from a least developed country one.
Big projects like Padma Bridge have been implemented, while one mega project is being completed, he said.
The AL general secretary said the January 5 is the day of victory of the democracy-, peace- and freedom-loving Bengalee nation as the country's people got united on that day in the march of development and prosperity with a strong vow to protect the country's constitution, sovereignty and democracy.
He said the January 5, 2014 is a memorable day in the march of democracy." On that day, the 10th National Parliamentary Election was held to continue the constitutional trend of the country and to uphold the trend of establishing and developing the people's rights to vote. The importance of this day is immense in establishing the rule of law in the country," he added.
Quader said the January 5 was the day of creating a unique example of democracy loving people not bowing down to terrorism and anarchy.
"It proved once again that the rights of the brave Bangalees to vote cannot be stopped by terrorism and sabotage. Due to the active participation of the people, the BNP-Jamaat evil alliance could not halt the 10th national general elections held on January 5, 2014 through strikes, blockades, bombings and arson attacks," he said.
The country's people sustained democratic progress by exercising their voting rights in the elections while they voted in favor of the development and progress of the successful statesman Sheikh Hasina, the AL general secretary said.
 He said BNP, which was born in the womb of dictatorship, seized the state power through conspiracies and blockade of democracy.
 Assuming power, the BNP made corruption, terrorism and looting rampant and it institutionalised extremism apart from patronising militancy, Quader said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muktijoddha Council has no jurisdiction to cancel FFs’ certificates: HC
5 get life term for killing DU student
BGB handovers rescued Nilgai to Safari Park in Gazipur
BD celebrates ‘Total Fitness Day’ today
31 more dengue cases reported
Dohazari-C’Bazar 100km rail project extended to Jun 24
Fardin Murder Order on Busra’s bail plea on Sunday
Recent programmes prove BNP  wants to create instability: Hasan


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 4 hours
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft