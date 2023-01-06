Video
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:00 PM
Home Back Page

Rickshaw-puller  allegedly shot dead by Juba League man in Ishwardi

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent


PABNA, Jan 5: A rickshaw-puller was shot dead allegedly by a local Juba League activist in Pabna's Ishwardi over a trifling incident on Wednesday night.
Deceased Mamun Hossain, 26, was son of Manik Hossain of Piarkhali area of Ishwardi town.
The accused are: An.war Uddin is a member of Ishwardi municipality Jubo League and also Ward Councillor local Awami League leader Kamal Uddin's brother, Hridoy Hossain, President of Ward No. 1 unit of Chhatra League, and Ibrahim, a BCL activist.
Eye witness Parvez said, "We stopped a running three-wheeler and asked its driver why he was rushing. While stopping the vehicle, a human-hauler hit it from behind and its glasses were broken.
Following the incident, the human-hauler driver tried to take away the three-wheeler driver's licence. Some of us tried to stop the altercation; rickshaw-puller Mamun was in the group. At one stage of the argument, the human-hauler driver angrily left the spot."
Later, Anwar along with a few people, including Hridoy and Ibrahim, came to the spot and locked into altercation with Parvez and some others. At one stage of the altercation, Anwar opened fire with his pistol, leaving Mamun Hossain and Rocky Hossain injured. They also stabbed another person named Suman," Parvez said.
Locals rescued them and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared Mamun dead. The injured were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as condition deteriorated.


