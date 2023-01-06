Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN Security Council to discuss Israeli minister’s Al-Aqsa visit

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 5: The UN Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the controversial visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound by an Israeli minister that has enraged Palestinians.
The 15-member Council will convene at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) at the United Nations headquarters in New York following a request by the United Arab Emirates and China.
"It is the international community that decides the fate of defending and protecting the historic status quo in Jerusalem in the defense of the Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem," Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.
"We will not be satisfied with beautiful statements which will be uttered tomorrow in the Security Council. We want them to be implemented in a concrete way," he added.
There have been fears Tuesday's visit by Israel's new national security minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, could spark a war.
Al-Aqsa mosque lies in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and is the third-holiest site in Islam. It is the most sacred place to Jews, who refer to it as Temple Mount.
Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.
In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.
Western governments warned such moves threaten the fragile arrangement at Jerusalem's holy sites.
Ben-Gvir's visit sparked a wave of international condemnation, including from the United States, a longstanding ally of Israel.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-NATO chief says Europe ‘too naive’ on China’s Taiwan threats
Sri Lanka to restart trade deal talks with India, China and Thailand
UN Security Council to discuss Israeli minister’s Al-Aqsa visit
State of emergency declared in winter storm-battered California
Obey or leave: NGOs torn over Taliban ban on women staff
Private doctors take part in a demonstration called by
Afghan women workers prepare bread
Putin says ready for Ukraine talks if Kyiv accepts ‘new territorial realities’


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 4 hours
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft