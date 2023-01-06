State of emergency declared in winter storm-battered California

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5: Damaging winds, excessive rainfall and extremely heavy snow are expected to wallop California and southern Oregon through Thursday as a series of winter storms rip across the western US coast, prompting the Golden State's governor to declare an emergency.

The latest incoming system is expected to deliver another three to six inches of rain to already-saturated California, where the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of coastal flash flooding and mudslides in wildfire-scarred terrain.

"Residents and visitors are urged to check their local forecast before traveling and prepare for potential power outages and/or flooding impacts," the NWS said.

Another drenching is expected in northern California by Friday night, leading to additional flooding concerns, the federal forecaster added.

The combination of a bomb cyclone -- a sudden steep drop in air pressure -- and atmospheric rivers -- where moisture-laden air is drawn in from the oceans -- have prompted mandatory evacuation orders in the most populous US state.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Wednesday, while local authorities have issued ominous warnings of threats to life and property for a vast stretch of California, focused around San Francisco and Sacramento.

Bars and restaurants were shuttered in San Francisco as the city girded for Wednesday's storm, with local media showing flooded roads, and reports of long delays on public transport.

Dozens of flights were cancelled, some schools preemptively scrapped class and around 190,000 customers across the state were without power as of early Thursday morning, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

Thousands of sandbags were distributed to residents fearful of flooding.

"We're very worried about it," Deepak Srivastava told CBS in San Francisco.

"(I) just spent all day putting sandbags in front of the garage at every entering point and we're just crossing our fingers and hoping we won't have more damage."

City officials said they were working around the clock.

"We've been working very hard to source sandbags from wherever we can in northern California," said Rachel Gordon, of the city's public works department.

But she warned residents needed to take the storms seriously.

"If you don't have to be out in San Francisco, please don't be out on the roads." The storms come after near-record rainfall was deposited over recent weeks. -AFP











