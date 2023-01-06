Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

State of emergency declared in winter storm-battered California

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5: Damaging winds, excessive rainfall and extremely heavy snow are expected to wallop California and southern Oregon through Thursday as a series of winter storms rip across the western US coast, prompting the Golden State's governor to declare an emergency.
The latest incoming system is expected to deliver another three to six inches of rain to already-saturated California, where the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of coastal flash flooding and mudslides in wildfire-scarred terrain.
"Residents and visitors are urged to check their local forecast before traveling and prepare for potential power outages and/or flooding impacts," the NWS said.
Another drenching is expected in northern California by Friday night, leading to additional flooding concerns, the federal forecaster added.
The combination of a bomb cyclone -- a sudden steep drop in air pressure -- and atmospheric rivers -- where moisture-laden air is drawn in from the oceans -- have prompted mandatory evacuation orders in the most populous US state.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Wednesday, while local authorities have issued ominous warnings of threats to life and property for a vast stretch of California, focused around San Francisco and Sacramento.
Bars and restaurants were shuttered in San Francisco as the city girded for Wednesday's storm, with local media showing flooded roads, and reports of long delays on public transport.
Dozens of flights were cancelled, some schools preemptively scrapped class and around 190,000 customers across the state were without power as of early Thursday morning, according to the PowerOutage.us website.
Thousands of sandbags were distributed to residents fearful of flooding.
"We're very worried about it," Deepak Srivastava told CBS in San Francisco.
"(I) just spent all day putting sandbags in front of the garage at every entering point and we're just crossing our fingers and hoping we won't have more damage."
City officials said they were working around the clock.
"We've been working very hard to source sandbags from wherever we can in northern California," said Rachel Gordon, of the city's public works department.
But she warned residents needed to take the storms seriously.
"If you don't have to be out in San Francisco, please don't be out on the roads." The storms come after near-record rainfall was deposited over recent weeks.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-NATO chief says Europe ‘too naive’ on China’s Taiwan threats
Sri Lanka to restart trade deal talks with India, China and Thailand
UN Security Council to discuss Israeli minister’s Al-Aqsa visit
State of emergency declared in winter storm-battered California
Obey or leave: NGOs torn over Taliban ban on women staff
Private doctors take part in a demonstration called by
Afghan women workers prepare bread
Putin says ready for Ukraine talks if Kyiv accepts ‘new territorial realities’


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 4 hours
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft