Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden announces first US-Mexico border visit

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

WASHINGTON, Jan 5: President Joe Biden indicated he has finally decided to grasp the politically thorny issue of illegal immigration, announcing a speech on Thursday, followed by a visit to the troubled US-Mexico border itself likely next week.
"I'm going to be making a speech tomorrow on border security," he told reporters Wednesday at the White House.
In addition to the address, Biden said earlier that for the first time since taking office two years ago he will visit the border, probably on the sidelines of an already planned trip to Mexico next week.
"That's my intention. We're working out the details now," Biden said during a visit to Kentucky.
It was not immediately clear where he would go on the border, which is more than 1,900 miles (3,057 kilometers) long. Biden is traveling Monday to Mexico City for a North American leaders' summit alongside his Canadian and Mexican counterparts. The Biden administration has often appeared to want to avoid the exceptionally complex issue, which multiple presidents have failed to resolve.
The US economy relies heavily on immigrant labor. However, uncontrolled migration over the long Mexico border, including large numbers of asylum seekers and also illegal crossers sneaking across often dangerous terrain, has strained the system beyond easy repair.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-NATO chief says Europe ‘too naive’ on China’s Taiwan threats
Sri Lanka to restart trade deal talks with India, China and Thailand
UN Security Council to discuss Israeli minister’s Al-Aqsa visit
State of emergency declared in winter storm-battered California
Obey or leave: NGOs torn over Taliban ban on women staff
Private doctors take part in a demonstration called by
Afghan women workers prepare bread
Putin says ready for Ukraine talks if Kyiv accepts ‘new territorial realities’


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 4 hours
Sylhet opt to bowl against Chattogram in BPL opening game
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft