Biden announces first US-Mexico border visit

WASHINGTON, Jan 5: President Joe Biden indicated he has finally decided to grasp the politically thorny issue of illegal immigration, announcing a speech on Thursday, followed by a visit to the troubled US-Mexico border itself likely next week.

"I'm going to be making a speech tomorrow on border security," he told reporters Wednesday at the White House.

In addition to the address, Biden said earlier that for the first time since taking office two years ago he will visit the border, probably on the sidelines of an already planned trip to Mexico next week.

"That's my intention. We're working out the details now," Biden said during a visit to Kentucky.

It was not immediately clear where he would go on the border, which is more than 1,900 miles (3,057 kilometers) long. Biden is traveling Monday to Mexico City for a North American leaders' summit alongside his Canadian and Mexican counterparts. The Biden administration has often appeared to want to avoid the exceptionally complex issue, which multiple presidents have failed to resolve.

The US economy relies heavily on immigrant labor. However, uncontrolled migration over the long Mexico border, including large numbers of asylum seekers and also illegal crossers sneaking across often dangerous terrain, has strained the system beyond easy repair. -AFP











