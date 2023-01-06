Video
Iran closes French institute to protest Khamenei cartoons

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

PARIS, Jan 5: Iran announced Thursday the closure of a Tehran-based French research institute in protest against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.
The magazine printed the caricatures in support of months of protests in Iran as part of a special edition to mark the anniversary of the deadly 2015 attack on its Paris office which left 12 people dead, including some of its best known cartoonists.
"The ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, a day after Tehran had warned Paris of consequences.
The French government must hold responsible "the authors of such hatred", it added, also calling for "a serious fight against anti-Islamism and Islamophobia" in France. Iran has been shaken by over three months of protests triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.    -AFP



