Friday, 6 January, 2023, 6:59 PM
Pope Francis leads ex-pontiff Benedict's funeral

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

VATICAN CITY, Jan 5: Pope Francis led the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI on Thursday in front of tens of thousands of mourners in St Peter's Square, an event unprecedented in modern times.
Red-clad cardinals, dignitaries and thousands of priests and nuns from around the world gathered to say goodbye to the German theologian, who stunned the Catholic church in 2013 by becoming the first pontiff in six centuries to resign.
For the first time in modern history, the proceedings were led by a sitting pope, Francis, who delivered the homily in Italian as part of a multi-lingual service with a Latin mass.
"Benedict... may your joy be complete as you hear his (God's) voice, now and forever!" the pontiff said in tribute to his predecessor, who died last Saturday aged 95.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

