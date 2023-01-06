

Out in the cold



According to a news report published in this daily quoting Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), country�s lowest temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday in Jessore. The winter chill could also be felt under the overcast skies of capital Dhaka, where the temperature was as low as 12.5 degree Celsius at one point.



While such heavy fog has disrupted flight operations at the Dhaka airport over the past several days, communications in road, rail and water ways have been reported to have come to halt only to cause public sufferings.



No doubt, city life having got paralysed, day labourers, rickshaw pullers and other poor people who having no savings purely live on daily meagre income are bearing the extreme brunt of this cold wave. Moreover, with many street children having no winter clothes in an attempt to warm their body setting dead lives on fire only lays bare the socio-economic fault-line of our country.



However, the moderate to severe cold condition is likely to continue over the north, north-western, and central parts of the country. The arrival and departure of winter in the country has in the recent years been occurring in an incredibly timely manner. This is also an oddity. Due mainly to climate change coupled with global warming, the ferocity of winter appears to be declining -- not only in the greater northern region, but throughout the country including Dhaka.



A cold wave is a natural phenomenon and it occurs every year when temperatures suddenly plummet, especially within a 24-hour period. The severity at times is so high that the vulnerable require immediate protection, or else the cold snap could be fatal. It is sad that despite people losing their lives to the cold spell every year, there has been very weak preparedness on the part of the state and other concerned.



These cold waves, which have the potential of turning into disasters, need to be addressed under a special preparedness programme of concerned authorities and organisations.



We urge the government agencies and various non-government organisations to come forward to distribute blankets and firewood to protect people from this biting cold.









