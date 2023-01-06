Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 6:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Women's safety in public transport

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dear Sir
Although women are regularly harassed in public transport in Dhaka city, they are often unable to protest for fear of further harassment. Researchers have found that lack of proper enforcement of the law, excessive passengers on buses, lack of adequate lighting in the vehicles, lack of supervision, etc., are some of the main reasons for sexual harassment in public transport.
The existing education system, under which there exist schools segregated by sex (all boys' and girls' schools), limits the scope for these children to learn about gender equality as well as building a respectful attitude towards women. Both male and female children should be taught from an early age to respect each other. To do that, adequate training and counselling of teachers are essential. Also, the government should take proper steps to stop harassment of women in public transport. Proper monitoring, formulating laws and enforcing them can help improve the situation. The number of special buses for women should also be increased. If corrective actions are not taken, the situation will only get worse in future.

Farhana Tabassum
Rampura,Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women's safety in public transport
Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?
The ‘Bangladesh factor’ in  global politics
Bureaucracy’s malpractices in  government agencies
Bangabandhu’s homecoming speech, a guideline for nation building
Dhaka Metro will turn Dhaka into a faster, modern city
Consider subsidy on educational materials
Global instability reflected in large number of desperate migrants


Latest News
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 4 hours
Sylhet opt to bowl against Chattogram in BPL opening game
Three BCL men hurt as Shuttle Train spat triggers clash at CU
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft