

The ‘Bangladesh factor’ in global politics



In human�s war with nature since the beginning epidemic, flood, drought, landslide, river erosion, bushfire not only befell direct misfortunes on him, these also created urge in him to find ways to survive in the face all odds. In his every fight for survival against nature, human discovered within himself unprecedented unexplored potentials. Indeed, no education is greater than the lessons he received in ages from his fight against nature. Today�s world is the story of human�s fight for survival tackling nature�s hostile behaviour.



Though human has not been able to change the characteristics of nature, he at least tried to learn to adapt himself with the changed behaviour of nature which led to extinction of many species before. In his doing so, major migrations, war and religion conversion inevitably took place bringing about significant changes in world map. From plague to Covid-19 these epidemics incurred immeasurable loss to entire humanity in terms of lives and wealth. Record of as many as 50 epidemics can be traced in history. These epidemics not only made human helplessly surrender to his destiny, significantly changed his lifestyle, code of conduct, modus operandi associated with internal and external state affairs.



And now the opponent of human in this fight is human himself. But there are some natural resources where every living being; superior or inferior is naturally entitled to for their existence. These are fresh air and water, the key components of the creation of this only livable planet.



Wars over oil played significant role in writing the history of 20th century world. It cannot be said right now whether any major war will break out over control of air in near future. Experts opine that the next world war will happen for water, the other name of life, although attempts to privatize this life saving property is as absurd and nonsense as to think of containing free movement of air within a certain boundary.



But from ongoing race among the leading nations over control of maritime resources and shrinkage of sources of pure drinking water, there is no denying of it. Growing populations and increased demands of water from agriculture and industry are behind this competition. Measures and counter measures to regulate important water bodies by these nations are stimulating international arms bazaar and increasing defense budget.



In fact, rivers, seas and oceans across the world are playing key role in current geo-strategic equation. If we delve deep into China�s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) it will be clear that it is an alternative to contain the West�s all-pervasive hegemony along the Pacific region in the name of �globalization�. Major changes are being brought about in the political map of world and many big ports and cities are flourishing evolving water-based economy day by day.



There is a lot of curiosity among people all over the world over how the post Covid-19 world will look like. With the pandemic taking serious toll, in addition to death, various calculations of life have started anew. While the world�s developed economies are struggling in their fight against this crisis, it is having an impact on the manufacturing system, the marketing system and even on international politics.



Development of some recent geopolitical tensions brought forward the questions whether the control of international politics is undergoing a paradigm shift from the West to the East; whether the capitalist�s long ferried �Globalization' is being outshined by the Socialist�s �One Belt One Road� initiative. China, the epicenter of Covid-19 outbreak seems to be taking it as a strategic opportunity tackling its initial blow. Whole world has already witnessed a blame game of Beijing and Washington over the spread of Covid-19 which the US failed to deal with as successfully as China. Besides, China�s extension of cooperation to the nations affected with Corona is ushering into a new era for �One Belt One Road� initiative.



Through extension of cooperation to nations like Italy, Spain, Serbia and Iran in their fight against Corona Virus China has been able to command trust of a section of the capitalist world. Its effort to build an image of a superpower by tackling Covid-19 is being meaningful to a significant extent.



Corona�s impact in the geopolitics of Asia has already heightened competition between regional and larger forces. A great curiosity among the diplomats and political analysts worldwide has already started surfacing about the prospect of South Asia�s being the next pivot of world order.



In the ongoing game of regional supremacy between China and India over Bangladesh, an `attractive bride in a poor�s house� it can be better termed that Bangladesh has become a bone of contention. And this Sino-Indo fight for regional supremacy over Bangladesh is an inseparable part of the US-China trade war.

- The poet is with the Daily Observer





















Fight among every living being; big or small to bring the natural resources under private ownership started since the dawn of creation. In this process the powerful began to win over the weak over the possession of natural resources. Finally human became the champion.In human�s war with nature since the beginning epidemic, flood, drought, landslide, river erosion, bushfire not only befell direct misfortunes on him, these also created urge in him to find ways to survive in the face all odds. In his every fight for survival against nature, human discovered within himself unprecedented unexplored potentials. Indeed, no education is greater than the lessons he received in ages from his fight against nature. Today�s world is the story of human�s fight for survival tackling nature�s hostile behaviour.Though human has not been able to change the characteristics of nature, he at least tried to learn to adapt himself with the changed behaviour of nature which led to extinction of many species before. In his doing so, major migrations, war and religion conversion inevitably took place bringing about significant changes in world map. From plague to Covid-19 these epidemics incurred immeasurable loss to entire humanity in terms of lives and wealth. Record of as many as 50 epidemics can be traced in history. These epidemics not only made human helplessly surrender to his destiny, significantly changed his lifestyle, code of conduct, modus operandi associated with internal and external state affairs.And now the opponent of human in this fight is human himself. But there are some natural resources where every living being; superior or inferior is naturally entitled to for their existence. These are fresh air and water, the key components of the creation of this only livable planet.Wars over oil played significant role in writing the history of 20th century world. It cannot be said right now whether any major war will break out over control of air in near future. Experts opine that the next world war will happen for water, the other name of life, although attempts to privatize this life saving property is as absurd and nonsense as to think of containing free movement of air within a certain boundary.But from ongoing race among the leading nations over control of maritime resources and shrinkage of sources of pure drinking water, there is no denying of it. Growing populations and increased demands of water from agriculture and industry are behind this competition. Measures and counter measures to regulate important water bodies by these nations are stimulating international arms bazaar and increasing defense budget.In fact, rivers, seas and oceans across the world are playing key role in current geo-strategic equation. If we delve deep into China�s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) it will be clear that it is an alternative to contain the West�s all-pervasive hegemony along the Pacific region in the name of �globalization�. Major changes are being brought about in the political map of world and many big ports and cities are flourishing evolving water-based economy day by day.There is a lot of curiosity among people all over the world over how the post Covid-19 world will look like. With the pandemic taking serious toll, in addition to death, various calculations of life have started anew. While the world�s developed economies are struggling in their fight against this crisis, it is having an impact on the manufacturing system, the marketing system and even on international politics.Development of some recent geopolitical tensions brought forward the questions whether the control of international politics is undergoing a paradigm shift from the West to the East; whether the capitalist�s long ferried �Globalization' is being outshined by the Socialist�s �One Belt One Road� initiative. China, the epicenter of Covid-19 outbreak seems to be taking it as a strategic opportunity tackling its initial blow. Whole world has already witnessed a blame game of Beijing and Washington over the spread of Covid-19 which the US failed to deal with as successfully as China. Besides, China�s extension of cooperation to the nations affected with Corona is ushering into a new era for �One Belt One Road� initiative.Through extension of cooperation to nations like Italy, Spain, Serbia and Iran in their fight against Corona Virus China has been able to command trust of a section of the capitalist world. Its effort to build an image of a superpower by tackling Covid-19 is being meaningful to a significant extent.Corona�s impact in the geopolitics of Asia has already heightened competition between regional and larger forces. A great curiosity among the diplomats and political analysts worldwide has already started surfacing about the prospect of South Asia�s being the next pivot of world order.In the ongoing game of regional supremacy between China and India over Bangladesh, an `attractive bride in a poor�s house� it can be better termed that Bangladesh has become a bone of contention. And this Sino-Indo fight for regional supremacy over Bangladesh is an inseparable part of the US-China trade war.- The poet is with the Daily Observer