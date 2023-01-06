



Bangabandhu’s homecoming speech, a guideline for nation building



As a leader of Pakistan's majority party, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman evoked to the people of the then East Pakistan for freedom and independence struggle by his bubbling address on March 7, 1971, without directly stating independence at the Racecourse Ground (Now, Suhrawardy Udyan), Dhaka. That diplomatic evocation was practically transformed into freedom fight while Bangabandhu proclaimed the independence in the early hour of March 26, 1971, before his capture.



But in absence of Bangabandhu, the freedom anxious unarmed Bengali propelled a war against Pakistan�s soldiers through which Bangladesh became enemy free amid surrender of Pakistan�s force on December 16, 1971, for a duration of nine months bloodshed movement. After getting independence, Pakistan�s Junta was obliged to release Bangabandhu from prison and he returned home on January 10, 1972, via London and New Delhi. After reaching Dhaka on the day, millions of people gathered to greet him spontaneously from the airport to the Racecourse Ground chanting 'Joy Bangla'. The entire nation embraced him as the undisputed leader.



However, at his homecoming day of January 10, 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman instructed to the waves of people ocean at Racecourse Ground to reconstruct a war-ravaged economy, restore law and order, recover illegal weapons, rehabilitate freedom fighters for upholding the spirit of Liberation War and nationalism. He gave all necessary guidelines to run an independent state in his unwritten speech. Bangabandhu requested the people of Bangladesh to meet up all kinds of wants like feeding on rice, getting clothes, employment of youths etc. as a brother, not as a leader.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman expressed gratefulness to the peoples who had done all for a struggle of emancipation in accordance with his evocation on March 7, 1971, building fortresses at every house. In a drenched voice he also remembered the departed souls of students, labors, peasants, freedom fighters, intellectuals, soldiers, colleagues, brothers, activists, mothers, and sisters who sacrificed their lives to get the independence.



Bangabandhu congratulated the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the people of India, the armed forces of India, the people of Russia, the governments and people of Britain, Germany and those who had supported Bangladesh for independence. He evolved that nobody could suppress Bangladesh and snatched its sovereignty. He would not spare the collaborators for their misdeed who would be faced courts for punishment. He alleged Pakistan�s military men who had violated Bengali women and killed the civilians. However, adequate action would be taken for those who had done wrong.



He would appeal to all the states in the world for rehabilitating the people of Bangladesh in all respects for the sake of humanity with giving recognition for independent Bangladesh. He insisted the United Nations to allocate relief for the distressed people of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu added that he would request to the international bodies like the UN or International Court of Justice for helping languished Bengali in Pakistan.



He would also request to make an enquiry as to the brutal atrocities committed and the colossal massacre perpetrated by the Pakistani Army. He would urge the UN for granting Bangladesh as membership immediately. In the mass gathering, Bangabandhu hinted the Foreign Policy of Bangladesh. He expressed, "friendship with all". Bangabandhu declared his desire to include four state principles in the Constitution like Nationalism, Democracy, Secularism, and Socialism to ensure economic stability, social justice, and prosperity for all to establish "Sonar Bangla".



Bangabandhu expressed emotionally that he was not afraid of death as he was a Muslim, Pakistan�s Junta adjudicated him death sentence and they dug a grave beside his cell. He also expressed that some Bengali Bengali testified against him who would be brought to trial. He chanted, Joy Bangla, Free Bangla, Bangla his nation, language, and place. Bangabandhu divulged that the conspiracy cycle was not ended, and he alerted to the countrymen about it.



Bangabandhu persuaded Srimati Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India to take their Army back in India from Bangladesh which was actualized due to his charismatic leadership alongside the cooperation of Indian Premier. It was a rare incident in the world history; as such abruptly allied forces of any newly independent country were not revoked like Bangladesh. Indira Gandhi communicated the Heads of many countries with request the release of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Bangabandhu expressed gratitude to Indira Gandhi for sheltering one crore people from Bangladesh in India and all kinds of related cooperation. Bangabandhu rejected the Bhutto�s proposal for the ties of two wings of Pakistan and told him (Bhutto) that the knot had been undone forever.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a gigantic leader of Bangladesh who entitled to courageous and selflessness characteristics. He led the mass people of the then East Pakistan towards achieving independence and emancipation from Pakistan�s domination and exploitation. In the political history of Bangladesh, his homecoming was massive and a red-letter day.



Though Bangabandhu dreamt a dream to build up the country by the help of his countrymen, but he did not get chance to do so for his grievous assassination on August 15, 1975. It is a matter of great pleasure that his compatible daughter Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister has been working hard to materialize Bangabandhu�s �Sonar Bangla�. The people of Bangladesh should have to cooperate her government in this regard.

- The writer is a retired professor & principal













