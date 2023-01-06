

BGMEA to improve health status of garment workers

The two sides intended to improve the health status of the country's RMG workers with the aim of creating a positive impact on the lives of the RMG workers, said a press release.

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA and Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Country Director of GAIN, signed the MoU at the BGMEA office on behalf of their respective sides, it said.

Mohammad Monower Hossain, joint secretary of BGMEA, Moniruzzaman Bipul, Portfolio Lead, Drivers of Food Systems Change of GAIN, G.M. Reza Sumon, Project Manager of GAIN and others were present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, both sides will collaborate to creating an enabling environment for ensuring supply of proper nutrition to RMG workers in the future, the statement said.

The two sides will provide technical guidance to strengthen the institutional capacity of National WFN Alliance for scaling up nutrition activities for workers' well-being.

Also, they will make collective approaches and mechanisms to improve workers' access to affordable, nutritious and safe food by establishing Fair Price Shop (FPS) at factory premises, it said.













A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed on Wednesday between Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) - a Switzerland-based international NGO to provide better nutrition to workers of the apparel sector.The two sides intended to improve the health status of the country's RMG workers with the aim of creating a positive impact on the lives of the RMG workers, said a press release.Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA and Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Country Director of GAIN, signed the MoU at the BGMEA office on behalf of their respective sides, it said.Mohammad Monower Hossain, joint secretary of BGMEA, Moniruzzaman Bipul, Portfolio Lead, Drivers of Food Systems Change of GAIN, G.M. Reza Sumon, Project Manager of GAIN and others were present on the occasion.Under the MoU, both sides will collaborate to creating an enabling environment for ensuring supply of proper nutrition to RMG workers in the future, the statement said.The two sides will provide technical guidance to strengthen the institutional capacity of National WFN Alliance for scaling up nutrition activities for workers' well-being.Also, they will make collective approaches and mechanisms to improve workers' access to affordable, nutritious and safe food by establishing Fair Price Shop (FPS) at factory premises, it said.