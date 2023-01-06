GM beats Toyota in US auto sales on strong demand

NEW YORK, Jan 5: General Motors overtook Japanese carmaker Toyota in US automobile sales last year, according to company figures released Wednesday, reclaiming the top spot on strong demand after earlier supply difficulties.

In 2021, the automakers saw a rankings shift with Toyota jumping ahead for the first time as a semiconductors shortage shook the car industry. Assembly lines took a hit and both companies saw steep sales declines.

But on Wednesday, GM said its 2022 sales in the United States jumped three percent to around 2.3 million units.

This was higher than Toyota's reported annual figure of 2.1 million vehicles.

Nearly half of GM's sales last year were of full-size pickup trucks and big SUVs, as the company turned to higher margin vehicles while supply problems spilled over into 2022.

In the fourth quarter, GM's deliveries in the US surged 41 percent, and sales under the Cadillac brand rocketed 75 percent, the company said. -AFP













