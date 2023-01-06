Video
UCB Foundation inks deal to provide scholarship for poor students

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

UCB Foundation has taken the initiative of providing long-term and renewable scholarships to the underprivileged students in the remote areas of the country. This will be provided as part of UCB's CSR activities. Students will get 4000 taka per month under the scholarship.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between UCB Foundation and PIF Bangladesh (Pay It Forward) in this regard on Wednesday at the UCB corporate office, says a press release.
ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB and Mohammad Wahid Hossain, Executive Chairman, PIF Bangladesh (Pay It Forward)signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.
Among others, Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Stock Brokerage Limited, Shekh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, Managing Director and CEO,UCB Asset Management Limited, Abul Kalam Azad, Executive Vice president and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs division of UCB, Ashim Kumar Roy, Chairman of PIF, Md Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, Treasurer and Co-ordinator were present at the event.
In the MoU signing ceremony, it is said that one of the objectives of UCB is to achieve social welfare through socio-economic development of the underprivileged people of the society. As a part of social responsibility, this initiative has been taken to provide scholarships to poor talents to develop the country's underprivileged generation.
 UCB also wants to play a role in realizing the initiative of the present government in building a self-reliant nation. Because investing in education is the best investment for the future. Students who cannot continue their studies due to lack of funds can contribute to the welfare of the nation if they are supported by adequate funds.
UCB Foundation is a charitable concern of United Commercial Bank PLC which is one of the leading private commercial banks of the country providing diversified financial services with remarkable good will and high reputation.
On the other hand, PIF (Pay It Forward), is a notable non-governmental organization is an organization working to help underprivileged students to continue study.


