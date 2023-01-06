Video
NCC Bank gets two int'l recognitions for tech development

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

NCC Bank has received two prestigious international recognitions titled "Best use of Technology" and "Fastest Growing Digital Transformation" for excellent contribution in the technological development in banking sector of Bangladesh. International Business Magazine, a UAE based international organization announced the awards recently, says a press release.
Mentionable that NCC Bank is committed to extend the best and technology based innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers in a prompt and secured way.
The Bank has established country's first Innovation Center for facilitating banking services as well as launched Digital boarding service Sanchayee, Startup Financing, Card Management System and Micro ATM services.
The NCC Bank has been relentlessly putting efforts to bring innovative digital banking services and other services to the doorstep of customers' very fast & secured way, to contribute to the development of the country's future economic advancement.  


