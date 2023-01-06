

SJIBL signs an agreement with FedEx

The Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and the Director and COO of FedEx (Bangladesh Express Company Limited) Md. Zakir Hossain signed the agreement for their respective organisations.

Under this agreement Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd will be able to transmit international documents and parcel at a minimum cost within shortest possible time through FedEx (Bangladesh Express Company Limited).

Among others, Additional Managing Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Abdul Aziz and M. Akhter Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Imtiaz U. Ahmed, Head of Common Services Division of the Bank Abul Bashar Md. Zafry, Head of International Division of the Bank Mohammad Abdul Majid, were present in the signing ceremony.













