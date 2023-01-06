Video
Bangladesh team in Huawei’s Tech4Good final

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

(From left) Mehreen Tabassum, Md. Sajid Altaf, Lazib Sharar Shaiok, Mohammad Iftekher Ebne Jalal.

A Bangladeshi team consisting of four university students will compete in the final round of the Huawei Tech4Good competition. For this competition, 70+ teams across the globe submitted their projects to qualify for the final round.
After screening by expert judges' panel, one Bangladeshi Team earned its place in the top 11 and qualified to compete in the final round scheduled to be held on Thursday (January 5), says a press release.
The mentioned team is participating this final with their far-fetched project titled 'FloodNOT'. This project focuses to solve the flood problems in the urban areas with the use of modern technologies like AI, Cloud, IoT. The successful implementation of their project can help alert people about Flash Floods or asses the risk brought by the Flood in urban areas and make decisions how to tackle them.
Bangladesh team is attending the competition along with other 10 countries namely Ireland, Azerbaijan, Italy, France, Algeria, Ecuador, Bahrain, Singapore, ASEAN Foundation, and Albania.
The winning team of the Tech4Good Global Competition 2022 will join the MWC 2023, and Huawei will bear all the necessary expenses to facilitate their journey as a reward. Besides, they will receive a one-on-one 60-minute consultation with Huawei executives and participate in the Catalyst Bootcamp Mentorship program, on top of winning prize money of USD 20,000, including winner certification and other lucrative rewards.
On the other hand, the runner-up of the competition will receive prize money of USD 15,000, a professional career development coaching session from Huawei HR experts, get the chance to participate in the Catalyst Bootcamp Mentorship program along with the certificate.
And the second runner-up of the competition shall receive winning the prize money of USD 10,000, along with the opportunity to learn from Huawei HR experts in the professional career development coaching session and Catalyst Bootcamp mentorship program, and the certificate.
Jason Li, Board Member of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "It's very prestigious for the nation that its young adults are so talented that they achieved their place in the Huawei Tech4Good finals for two successive years. This proves this land boasts immense potential and can safely rely on the youth to continue its prosperous journey."
Team FloodNOT consists of four members from different universities across Bangladesh: Lazib Sharar Shaiok from BRAC University, Md. Sajid Altaf from Islamic University of Technology, Mehreen Tabassum from Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology, and Mohammad Iftekher Ebne Jalal from Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology. They will present their project online to a panel of experienced judges. FloodNOT is attending the competition along with other finalists from Ireland, Azerbaijan, Italy, France, Algeria, Ecuador, Bahrain, Singapore, ASEAN Foundation, and Albania.
Huawei has also launched a people's choice award in this competition. On 5th January, 6pm People can watch the competition live in YouTube (Link) and cast their vote for their favorite team.


