Daraz, Mastercard launch campaign with lucrative awards

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading e-commerce platform, in collaboration with Mastercard, has announced the launch of the 'Save, Spend & Win' Campaign 2023, designed to promote cashless transactions through encouraging digital payments on Daraz during the shopping season. The campaign starts on Friday (January 6) and will continue till February 15, next.

During the campaign period, any cardholder with a Mastercard-branded Debit, Credit, or Prepaid Card issued by any Bangladeshi bank will have to make at least five (5) transactions with a minimum amount of BDT 1000 each time.

The top 13 cardholders with the highest spending will have the opportunity to win international or local couple travel vouchers and smartphones, says a press release.

The first, second, and third prize winners of the campaign will receive exclusive travel vouchers to Dubai, Bangkok, and Cox's Bazar, respectively. Each of these 3-Days and 2-Nights travel vouchers includes accommodation and airfares for 2.

The remaining ten (10) will each receive 10 branded smartphones. However, only retail transactions will be eligible for this campaign, and the thirteen (13) winners will be selected based on the highest spending volumes. Transactions for commercial purchases, on the other hand, will not be eligible for the campaign.

To participate in the campaign, Mastercard Debit, Credit, or Prepaid Cardholders are required to save their Mastercard on Daraz and make the payment using their Mastercard while shopping on the Daraz Mobile App and Website.













