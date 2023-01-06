

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP flanked by State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder (3rd from left), Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana (2nd from right) and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin (2nd from left), handing over President's Award for Industrial Development 2020 under Large Industry Category to BRB Cable Industries Ltd Chairman Mozibar Rahman at Osmani Smriti Milonayoton in Dhaka on Thursday.