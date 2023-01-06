Suits: Dressing up the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ way!

Jan 5: Gone are those days, when Bangladesh was synonymous with knits and denim only. Given the prospects suit as a product category offers, many have now taken to making suits despite the challenges as it offers an effective way to ward off the price point blues.

Suit is an engineered garment, which requires around 150 operations and is a very difficult product category to handle; not to mention fabrics, linings and accessories which play an equally critical role in it.

Expectedly so, suit making is not for all. Nevertheless, contrary to the view that the global suit market is shrinking, it is rather the opposite!

The global suit market is projected to value more than US $ 80 billion as of 2022 (of which 25 per cent is contributed by USA alone), and is expected to grow between 5-7 per cent CAGR by 2027.

The increased ratio of women to men in addition to the growing number of working women in the meanwhile has added a new dimension to the market (according to the World Bank Data survey, females include nearly about 39 per cent of the workforce around the world and the number has seen rapid increase since the past two decades).

Market overview: The global women's suits market is segmented into single-breasted and double-breasted in terms of product type while in terms of application, it is segregated into official, casual and others. Similarly, the global men's suit market, according to the product type, is sub-segmented into formal and informal, while in terms of application, the market is classified into commercial, personal and others.

With respect to geographical landscape, both the global men's and women's suit market are divided into United States, European Union, China and rest of the world (including Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia) even if from the export point of view, China currently accounts for lion's share of the market (around 70 per cent by some version), followed closely on the heels by countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Taiwan, Turkey, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. European countries like Italy, France, Portugal and Romania are also manufacturing suits on an industrial scale.

Today, Bangladesh has emerged as a supplier of suits for many reputed global retailers and brands and caters not only to the traditional strongholds of Europe and USA but also to many non-traditional markets, all with a view to grab a bigger share of the flourishing global suit market.

Genesis and standing; "Looking deeply into suit manufacturing in Bangladesh, one will see many of these have been established through JVs and this comes with transfer of technology and expertise," says Managing Director of Cloths "R" Us Limited, Kyaw Sein Thay (Dolly), speaking to Apparel Resources (AR).

A classical example of the same perhaps would be Ananta's Universal Menswear Ltd., which was established in 2011 as a joint venture with Time International Trading, a leading Romanian tailoring manufacturer.

"It helped us a lot in terms of technology support. Thanks to the training received (technical and other aspects of suit making), we are now doing very well in suits," claims Shalauddin Ahamed Tushar, Senior Merchandiser of Universal Menswear Limited speaking to AR.

Universal Menswear Ltd., produces men's tailored suits, jackets, coats and trousers and caters to a wide-range of global buyers in formal suits and blazers including the likes of Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) and UK's Marks & Spencer (M&S).

As per the company's website, in formal men's suit category, it can produce formal jackets to the tune of 260,000 pieces/month while the production capacity in terms of formal trousers stands at 300,000 pieces per month.

To start with, setting up a suit factory is not an easy proposition, feels Md. Shafiqul Islam, GM Merchandising & Marketing, Energypac Fashions Limited explaining why there aren't that many new players in suits as yet compared to the regular product categories.

"It took us almost 7-8 years to reach where we are currently," Shafiqul says highlighting the inherent challenges of setting up a suit unit. However, the support Energypac received from its buyers in each and every aspect, including training of the workforce, has helped its cause immensely.

-Apparel Resources

















