Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Suits: Dressing up the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ way!

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Jan 5: Gone are those days, when Bangladesh was synonymous with knits and denim only. Given the prospects suit as a product category offers, many have now taken to making suits despite the challenges as it offers an effective way to ward off the price point blues.
Suit is an engineered garment, which requires around 150 operations and is a very difficult product category to handle; not to mention fabrics, linings and accessories which play an equally critical role in it.
Expectedly so, suit making is not for all. Nevertheless, contrary to the view that the global suit market is shrinking, it is rather the opposite!
The global suit market is projected to value more than US $ 80 billion as of 2022 (of which 25 per cent is contributed by USA alone), and is expected to grow between 5-7 per cent CAGR by 2027.
The increased ratio of women to men in addition to the growing number of working women in the meanwhile has added a new dimension to the market (according to the World Bank Data survey, females include nearly about 39 per cent of the workforce around the world and the number has seen rapid increase since the past two decades).
Market overview: The global women's suits market is segmented into single-breasted and double-breasted in terms of product type while in terms of application, it is segregated into official, casual and others. Similarly, the global men's suit market, according to the product type, is sub-segmented into formal and informal, while in terms of application, the market is classified into commercial, personal and others.
With respect to geographical landscape, both the global men's and women's suit market are divided into United States, European Union, China and rest of the world (including Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia) even if from the export point of view, China currently accounts for lion's share of the market (around 70 per cent by some version), followed closely on the heels by countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Taiwan, Turkey, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. European countries like Italy, France, Portugal and Romania are also manufacturing suits on an industrial scale.
Bangladesh in the scheme of things: Gone are those days, when Bangladesh was synonymous with knits and denim only. Given the prospects suit as a product category offers, many have now taken to making suits despite the challenges as it offers an effective way to ward off the price point blues (in the regular products), which has been a long-standing pain point for the Bangladesh apparel makers.
Today, Bangladesh has emerged as a supplier of suits for many reputed global retailers and brands and caters not only to the traditional strongholds of Europe and USA but also to many non-traditional markets, all with a view to grab a bigger share of the flourishing global suit market.
Genesis and standing; "Looking deeply into suit manufacturing in Bangladesh, one will see many of these have been established through JVs and this comes with transfer of technology and expertise," says Managing Director of Cloths "R" Us Limited, Kyaw Sein Thay (Dolly), speaking to Apparel Resources (AR).
A classical example of the same perhaps would be Ananta's Universal Menswear Ltd., which was established in 2011 as a joint venture with Time International Trading, a leading Romanian tailoring manufacturer.
"It helped us a lot in terms of technology support. Thanks to the training received (technical and other aspects of suit making), we are now doing very well in suits," claims Shalauddin Ahamed Tushar, Senior Merchandiser of Universal Menswear Limited speaking to AR.
Universal Menswear Ltd., produces men's tailored suits, jackets, coats and trousers and caters to a wide-range of global buyers in formal suits and blazers including the likes of Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) and UK's Marks & Spencer (M&S).
As per the company's website, in formal men's suit category, it can produce formal jackets to the tune of 260,000 pieces/month while the production capacity in terms of formal trousers stands at 300,000 pieces per month.
To start with, setting up a suit factory is not an easy proposition, feels Md. Shafiqul Islam, GM Merchandising & Marketing, Energypac Fashions Limited explaining why there aren't that many new players in suits as yet compared to the regular product categories.
"It took us almost 7-8 years to reach where we are currently," Shafiqul says highlighting the inherent challenges of setting up a suit unit. However, the support Energypac received from its buyers in each and every aspect, including training of the workforce, has helped its cause immensely.
-Apparel Resources


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fed officials do not expect US interest rate cuts this year
BGMEA to improve health status of garment workers
India wants to sell military hardware to Bangladesh
BD shows strong record of growth and development
GM beats Toyota in US auto sales on strong demand
UCB Foundation inks deal to provide scholarship for poor students
NCC Bank gets two int'l recognitions for tech development
SJIBL signs an agreement with FedEx


Latest News
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 4 hours
Sylhet opt to bowl against Chattogram in BPL opening game
Three BCL men hurt as Shuttle Train spat triggers clash at CU
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft