

Chartered Life to collect insurance premiums thru aamarPay

Under this agreement, aamarPay will provide services to Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd in order to collect payment of Premium for Insurance Policies, says a press release.

Representing aamarPay, Managing Director and Founder AM Ishtiaque Sarwar, Deputy Manager of Commercial Department Merajun Naher, Manager of Accounts and Finance Tarequr Rahman, Assistant Manager (People Care) Sk Lutfey Alahi, and from Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd, Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Department Rajan Chandra Saha, Deputy Vice President and Head of Corporate Operations Department Md Kamrul Ahsan Mozumder, Deputy Manager of Corporate Business Department Md Kamran Hasan Mozumder, Manager Alternative Distribution Channel Department Mirza Md Nabir Uddin, and Corporate Assistant of Corporate Business Md Nurul Matin Mazumder were present.













