

AB Bank holds workshop for Ctg SME entrepreneurs

Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office Additional Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Amin was present at the programme as chief guest, says a press release.

During this programme, business skills enhancement, business expansion, obstacles and potential challenges of new SME entrepreneurs in the Chattogram region of the country were discussed.

At the end of the day-long training workshop, certificates were awarded to participating new SME entrepreneurs.

Md Mahtabur Rahman, regional head, AB Bank Chattogram along with other senior officials were present in the programme.















