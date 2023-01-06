Video
Prime Bank Foundation to build 500 bed hospital at Ashulia

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Prime Bank Foundation to build 500 bed hospital at Ashulia

Prime Bank Foundation to build 500 bed hospital at Ashulia

Prime Bank Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic initiative of Prime Bank Limited, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ehsan Khan Architects Limited for setting up a state-of-the-art Medicare facility at Ashulia, Savar recently, says a press release.
The Medicare facility includes a 500+ bed international standard hospital with world-class services for primary and tertiary care, a residential compound, and education facilities for the future doctors and nurses. London-based International Hospitals Group (IHG) conducted the feasibility study for the project, which is expected to be financed by international financiers.
The Chairman of the Prime Bank Foundation Azam J Chowdhury, the Chairman of the Prime Bank Tanjil Chowdhury, and representatives from both organisations were present at the signing event.


