Britain’s new car sales drop to 30-year low

LONDON, Jan 5: Sales of new cars in Britain sank in 2022 to their lowest level in three decades, plagued by parts shortages and Covid-linked supply chain woes, industry data showed Thursday.

The nation's mainly foreign-owned automakers sold a combined 1.61 million vehicles -- the lowest since 1992, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

That marked a 2.0-percent decline from 2021, when demand had already been blighted by Covid fallout and semiconductor shortages.

"Despite underlying demand, pandemic-related global parts shortages saw overall registrations for the year fall," the SMMT said in a statement. Total new car registrations were meanwhile one quarter less than 2019, before the eruption of the deadly coronavirus crisis. -AFP













