Rodrygo pays tribute to Pele as Real advance to Spanish Cup last 16

MADRID, JAN 4: Rodrygo scored the only goal and celebrated by paying tribute to Pele as Real Madrid advanced to the Spanish Cup last 16 on Tuesday with a hard-fought 1-0 win over fourth-tier Cacereno.

The Brazilian broke the deadlock after 69 minutes beating two defenders to fire in and celebrated by jumping with an upward fist, the way football great and compatriot Pele used to celebrate his goals.

Pele's funeral was held Tuesday in Brazil after his death last week at age 82.

Madrid made their Cup debut in the round of 32 and coach Carlo Ancelotti rested star players including Karim Benzema for the trip to the western Extremadura side who had ousted top flight Girona in the previous round.

On Tuesday, Valencia, Villarreal and Espanyol also advanced to the last 16. AFP















