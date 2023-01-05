Formidable Comilla favourite to retain title

Comilla emerged out as the top team, at least on paper, in this season after acquiring some quality local and foreign players. During the players Draft, they executed their plan well and also got the support of luck.

Comilla has got the two best performers of the country. They retained the left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman before the draft instead of Liton Das, the best batter of the country at this moment. The rational behind leaving Liton and retained Mustafizur was purely cricketing. Comilla knew that bowling would win them match in the slow pitch of Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium which would host most of the matches including the knock out phases. But luck always favours the brave. Comilla got the chance to call first in the Draft and gleefully took the chance to acquire Liton.

Mustafizur is undoubtedly the best bowling weapon due to the conditions of the Bangladesh pitches. Full fit and with best rhythm, Mustafizur can make the difference in almost every match.

Liton has had a great time in international cricket in the last year, making 1921 runs across three formats, which was the second highest runs behind Pakistan's Babar Azam. His strike rate was more than 140 in T20 when no one else in Bangladesh had a strike rate of 130.

His 27 ball-60 against India during the T20 World Cup just two months ago couldn't win the match for Bangladesh but the innings was considered as one of the best ever in World Cup history.

Even though he is not known as skilled captain, Imrul Kayes surprisingly led Comilla to two titles. He will retain his post this time also although his form has been worrisome.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat will bring great balance to the Comilla team. His off-spin has been very effective in T20 cricket at the Mirpur ground. Mosaddek is one of the few Bangladeshi batters who can adapt to a slow wicket and bat aggressively. He is not Shakib-quality but if he is in the XI, the team will have an extra bowler or batter.

Saikat Ali scored a blistering fifty for Fortune Barisal against Comilla in last BPL final. He is not a batter of high caliber but he is considered as an impact player after playing so many important knocks in crucial games in domestic circuit. He could be an asset for Comilla.

Comilla has kept two extra keeper-batters since Liton will play as an specialist batter. They have Mohidul Islam Ankan and Jaker Ali Anik as keeper but between the two, it is highly likely that Anik could fit into the first XI.

Anik has been getting runs in all editions in recent times in domestic cricket. He is a good option in the lower middle order as well as in the middle order. Left-handed spinner Tanvir Islam and left-handed pacer Abu Haider Roni have been brought back to the team. Besides, off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and right-arm pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho would add value to the team.

Comilla's big strength is their famous foreign star cricketers. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah have been directly signed by them. Among them, left-arm pacer Shaheen is uncertain. Wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan will not play in the first leg in Dhaka. He will miss at least four matches since he will be busy with New Zealand series. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed will also miss at least the first two matches. However, left-handed batsman Khushdil and right-handed pacer Hasan are expected to be available from the start.

Afghanistan's all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will be there from the start of BPL. Nabi can become handy in Bangladesh conditions with his off spin and aggressive batting. Until Rizwan came, Comilla could open the innings with West Indies' Chadwick Walton who is capable of destroying any bowling lineup on his day. Besides, they have also obtained Zimbabwe's Shaun Williams as a back-up in the middle order.

On the first day of the tournament on January 6, Comilla will take on Rangpur Riders in a mission to retain the title. The match will start at 7:15 pm at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. BSS

















