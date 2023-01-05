Youthful Rangpur can't be written off

Rangpur Riders, the champions of 2017 BPL, have little star power this season but they believe they have the team which can spring a huge surprise.

Nurul Hasan Sohan will lead the side even though he himself never hit a T20 half-century and also had a horrific time recently behind the wicket. But Rangpur seems to care little.

Rangpur's batting line will revolve around Naim Sheikh who was axed from the Bangladesh T20 team due to his slow strike rate. But Naim is considered as very good player in the country's condition which discouraged power-hitters always.

Along with him, they have Parvej Hossain Emon who is the holder of fastest T20 century by a Bangladeshi batter. Since that century in 2020, Emon is considered as the future T20 star of Bangladesh but he couldn't live up to the expectation. Now it's the high time to bring him back in the discussion table again. And Emon has that ability, something which no one can deny. Shamim Patwari, Robiul Haque should take the responsibility in the middle order. They haven't the name and fame but they could be effective and if so, Rangpur really could spring a surprise.

Rangpur have the handy collections of overseas players. Haris Rouf could destroy any batting line up with his pace, Mohammad Nawaz is a genuine all-rounder who can ransack bowling line up with willow and ruin any team's batting line up with his wily spin. They have Sikandar Raza, the most inform player in the world at this moment. Such was the Zimbabwean's form that he also got chance in IPL. If Raza can keep up his consistency, no one can dare to write off Rangpur. Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka's contribution will also be handy so as the experience of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. BSS





















