Prolific Barishal chasing elusive trophy

Comilla Victorians might be strongest on paper but Fortune Barishal is probably the most prolific team this season. They have everything a team can ask for. They have genuine all-rounders - not just one, they have two in Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

And to the dismay of the other teams, both of them have been in great form of late. They have fast bowlers with raw pace, a fast bowlers with military pace which can be effective in the slow wicket of Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricketers. They have genuine spinners and they have some effective foreign players who can thrive in this condition.

No one should be surprised if Shakib Al Hasan lifts the BPL trophy on February 16. But like every other teams, Barishal also have loopholes. They have lacked firepower in the middle order which could be a spot of bother as the tournament progresses.

But again they can play Shakib and Mehidy Miraz in the middle order and they have that luxury. They have Mahmudullah Riyad but the fact is that the experienced batter hasn't been in form in this format of late. If Shakib and Mehidy fail to click in the middle order, they would be in a troublesome position. But Ibrahim Zadran, an Afghanistan recruit who can do the holding job and also can attack, could be their effective weapon in the middle order. Pakistan's Iftekhar Ahmed also could be handy in the middle order position and Barishal basically obtained them through direct signing to bolster their middle order.

Afghanistan's hard-hitter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a recognized opener who can destroy any kind of bowling but can he be the same effective in Mirpur's slow pitch? When Afghanistan toured Bangladesh some months ago, most of the Afghan attacking batters found them in niggling situation in Mirpur.

Barishal also signed Sri Lanka's aggressive batter Kusal Perera, West Indian spinning allrounder Rakheem Cornwall. While Shakib and Miraz would give them an option of left-arm spin and off-spin, Barishal ensured that they would have leg spin in their arsenal too through Pakistan's Usman Qadir.

Their pace department will revolve around Ebadot Hossain, the most successful pacer of the country in T20 cricket in the last year. Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Kazi Anik, and Khaled Ahmed are there to accompany Ebadot while Afghanistan's Karim Janat will also give an adequate option of pace bowling.

Barishal have all kind of players who can be effective in Bangladesh condition and most of their foreign players are available for the whole season. So they can find them in the sweet problem of forming the best XI.

Barishal will take on Sylhet Strikers in their first match of the BPL on January 7 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



Fortune Barishal:

Direct Signing: Shakib Al Hasan, Ifthekhar Ahmed (Pakistan), Mohammad Wasim (Pakistan), Ibrahim Jadran (Afghanistan), Karim Janat (Afghanistan), Usman Qadir (Pakistan), Rakheem Cornwall (West Indies), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka).

Local players from Draft: Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Saif Hasan, Kazi Anik, Sunjamul Islam, Salman Hossain.

Foreigners from Draft: Hayder Ali (Pakistan), Chaturanga De Silva (Sri Lanka). BSS















