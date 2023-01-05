The knockout round kicks off today

Men's Nat'l HandballThe ongoing Exim Bank 33rd Men's National Handball Competition's knockout round begins today (Thursday) at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.The knockout round will begin with the second-round matches today.

In the meantime, a total of ten matches in the competition were played on Wednesday.

In the first match, Gopalganj defeated Bagura by 26-5 goals when the winner led the first half by 13-3 goals.

Rajshahi celebrated a 25-12 win over Bagerhat when the winner led the first half by 11-5. Faridpur had a 32-7 win against Madaripur, while the winner led the first half by 19-4. Jashore booked a 36-6 win against Sherpur when the winner was leading the first half by 20-5 goals.

The Barguna District Sports Association (DSA) defeated its opponent from the Feni district by 21-17. However, the Feni boys were leading the first half by a narrow 6-5 margin.

Mymensingh beat Chuadanga in a 26-22 match where the loser was lagging in the first half by 11-12. Panchagarh had a 29-18 win against Sunamganj in the afternoon. The winner led 18-12 at halftime. Bagerhat, on the other hand, won a close match against Bagura, 21-20, when the winner led the first half by 13-9.

Gopalganj defeated Rajshahi by 30-17, while Jashore defeated Faridpur by 27-25 in the last two matches on the day.

Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) is arranging the event with financial support from the Export-Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited.



















