Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:33 AM
Home Sports

Men's Nat'l Handball

The knockout round kicks off today

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Men's Nat'l HandballThe ongoing Exim Bank 33rd Men's National Handball Competition's knockout round begins today (Thursday) at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.The knockout round will begin with the second-round matches today.
In the meantime, a total of ten matches in the competition were played on Wednesday.
In the first match, Gopalganj defeated Bagura by 26-5 goals when the winner led the first half by 13-3 goals.
Rajshahi celebrated a 25-12 win over Bagerhat when the winner led the first half by 11-5. Faridpur had a 32-7 win against Madaripur, while the winner led the first half by 19-4. Jashore booked a 36-6 win against Sherpur when the winner was leading the first half by 20-5 goals.
The Barguna District Sports Association (DSA) defeated its opponent from the Feni district by 21-17. However, the Feni boys were leading the first half by a narrow 6-5 margin.
Mymensingh beat Chuadanga in a 26-22 match where the loser was lagging in the first half by 11-12. Panchagarh had a 29-18 win against Sunamganj in the afternoon. The winner led 18-12 at halftime. Bagerhat, on the other hand, won a close match against Bagura, 21-20, when the winner led the first half by 13-9.
Gopalganj defeated Rajshahi by 30-17, while Jashore defeated Faridpur by 27-25 in the last two matches on the day.
Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) is arranging the event with financial support from the Export-Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited.


« PreviousNext »

