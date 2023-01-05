20 industrial units get President’s award today

Twenty industrial units under six categories will receive 'President's Industrial Development Award-2020' today (Thursday) for their outstanding contribution to the national economy.

On the occasion of the award giving ceremony, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting all the award winners.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will hand over the awards as the chief guest at a function at Osmani Memorial auditorium in the city while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin will be present as special guests.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana will preside over the function.

In his messages, President M Abdul Hamid said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has taken various initiatives to promote industrialisation, trade and investment in Bangladesh.

"By increasing the application of modern and environment-friendly technology in the industrial sector, world-class industrial products are being produced in the country and Bangladesh's contribution to export trade is gradually increasing," he added.

He said Bangladesh has become one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world for various entrepreneurial friendly and creative programmes of the government.

He mentioned that the award will encourage productivity and creativity in the private sector.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the fourth industrial revolution is now going on all over the world and the revolution has brought massive technological changes in industrial production.

The use of artificial intelligence and robotic technology has changed the way of industrial production and increased productivity more than ever before, she added.

She said private sector entrepreneurs around the world are at the forefront of using these technologies.

The premier said based on the government's policy support and incentives, the country's industrial sector is being revived and the trend of knowledge-based industrialization is accelerating.

She said the 'President's Industrial Development Award' is an important part of the government's patronage and policy support.

Through this, she thought that entrepreneurs will be inspired to harness their creativity and innovation in the industry.

Among the 20 industrial units, five large industries, five medium industries, four small industries, one micro industry, two cottage industries and three hi-tech industries will get the award.

Runner Auto Mobiles Ltd and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd jointly secured the first prize in the large industries category while BRB Cables Industries Ltd and Fariha Spinning Mills Ltd jointly came in second and Envoy Textiles Limited won the third prize.

In the medium industries category, Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited came in first, Mascotex Ltd and APS Design Works Ltd jointly second and Bengal Polymer Wares Limited and Auko Tex Ltd jointly secured the third prize.

Masco Overseas Ltd won the first, Abdul Jalil Ltd and Pacific Sea Food Ltd jointly second and Madhobdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd won third prize in the small industries category.

Masco Dairy Enterprise won the first prize in the micro industries category.

In the cottage industry category, Intelligent Card Ltd won the first and Rongmela Nari Kalyan Sangstha second prizes.

Fair Electronics Ltd was selected as the first prize winner in the high-tech industry category while Mir Telecom Limited became the second and Service Engine Ltd third in the category. -BSS

