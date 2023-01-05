Video
Home Business

Zanendra Nath joins Petrobangla as Chairman

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Zanendra Nath joins Petrobangla as Chairman

Zanendra Nath joins Petrobangla as Chairman

Zanendra Nath Sarker has joined as Chairman of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on deputation on Wednesday. Zanendra Nath Sarker has served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Indutries before taking over as the Chairman of Petrobangla, says a press release.
Zanendra Nath Sarker placed a floral wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital`s Dhanmondi-32 on Wednesday.
He joined in the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration), cadre in 1st April. 1993 During his long and versatile career, he served as Upazilla Nirbahi Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner, First Class Magistrate and Metropolitan Magistrate in field administration.
He also served in the Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and EMRD in different prestigious positions.
He did his post graduation degree in Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering from Rajshahi University. He obtained MBA from National University and LLB degree from Bangladesh Open University.
He writes many books on the subject of Land Law, Service Rules, Rules of Disciplinary Appeals and power and Functions of Executive Magistrates.
Currently, he is conducting part-time Ph.D research in Jahangirnagar University.  He anticipates co-operation from all in performing his duty as Chairman of Petrobangla.


