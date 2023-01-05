Video
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of non-Basmati rice

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

The 1st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year on Wednesday held virtually approved two separate procurement proposals for import of 1 lakh tones of non-basmati boiled rice from India through international tender.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal also virtually presided over the meeting.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the CCGP meeting approved a total of four proposals.
He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Food, the Directorate General of Food would procure some 50,000 metric tons of non-Basmati boiled rice from M/S Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd. India under international open tendering method with around Taka 210.36 crore. The price for per ton rice will be $393.19 against the previous per ton price of $443.05.
The Directorate General of Food will also procure another 50,000 metric tons of non-basmati boiled rice from M/S Agrocorp International Pte Ltd Singapore under international open tendering method at Taka 213.40 crore. The import of per ton rice would cost $397.03 up from the previous per ton price of $393.19.
Besides, Mahbub said following a proposal from the Local Government Division, the joint venture of SMEC International Pte Ltd Australia; ACE Consultants Ltd. Bangladesh; and Development Design Consultants Ltd Bangladesh have been awarded work for consultants for package SD2 with Taka 33.79 crore for  Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project of Dhaka WASA.
The CCGP meeting also approved a proposal from the Local Government Division under which the joint venture of Nippon Koei Co. Ltd.; Koei Research and Consulting Co. Ltd.; Nippon Koei Bangladesh Ltd.; Resource Planning and Management Consultants and BETS Consulting Services Ltd have been appointed as consultants with around Taka 281.73 crore for Urban Development and City Governance Project.


