

NCC Bank inks deal with Millennium Information Solution

Mentionable that through this advance technology solution, Islamic Banking activities of the bank was implemented successfully which will ultimately help to expand better customer services.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Mahmud Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Millennium Information Solution signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan and M. Asheq Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CIO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP and CFO, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations, Md. Monirul Alam, SEVP and Company Secretary were among others present on the occasion.











NCC Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Millennium Information Solution recently for Supply and Implementation of "NCC Islamic Banking Solutions" software.Mentionable that through this advance technology solution, Islamic Banking activities of the bank was implemented successfully which will ultimately help to expand better customer services.Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Mahmud Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Millennium Information Solution signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan and M. Asheq Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CIO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP and CFO, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations, Md. Monirul Alam, SEVP and Company Secretary were among others present on the occasion.