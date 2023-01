AB Bank Ltd Chairman Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury













AB Bank Ltd Chairman Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury along with Directors, Managing Director, Senior Management Team attend at its 753rd Board of Directors meeting at Chattogram recently. Since taking over as Chairman of the bank on August 2, 2022, this was the first board meeting Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury attended.