BRAC Bank holds remittance-customer meet in Belkuchi

BRAC Bank's Belkuchi Branch recently organised a dialogue with customers who receive foreign remittances.

The Remittance Customer Meeting was held at the Belkuchi branch premises. Several important customers attended the meeting. Sheikh Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Manager of the Belkuchi Branch, briefed the customers about the bank's Probashi Products, savings and investment prospects, and banking services.

With hundreds of thousands of individuals going overseas and sending money back to their families, Siraganj has developed as a hub for inward remittance. On the occasion, BRAC Bank emphasized the value of sending remittances through banking channels since doing so is advantageous for both customers and the economy.

BRAC Bank officials stressed the importance of following the law and supporting national development while working for increasing the nation's foreign exchange reserves. They further mentioned that recipients of remittances through banking channels are benefiting from an immediate 2.5pc government incentive.

Taking advantage of BRAC Bank's extensive network and digital platform, which includes 187 branches, 1,000 agent banking outlets, 330 ATMs, and mobile app 'Astha', expatriates can easily send money to any location of the country effortlessly, swiftly, and safely.

BRAC Bank has worked tirelessly to build a network of more than 65 partners worldwide, from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific, the US, the UK, and other European countries and Africa, to make the remittance senders' lives and their families comfortable. A Bangladeshi living anywhere in the world can now easily send money through BRAC Bank with complete confidence in BRAC Bank.















