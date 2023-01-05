IBBL internship programme begins



Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised the opening ceremony of its 153th Internship Programme on January 3, Tuesday, says a press release.Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula addressed the programme through virtual platform as chief guest.S M Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA presided over the programme while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech.Abdul Hamid Miah and Mohd. Anwar Hossain, both are Senior Vice Presidents also attended the programme. Students from different universities are participating the internship course.