Summit Power appoints Engr Mozammel Hossain as MD

Engr Md Mozammel Hossain has recently been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of Summit Power Ltd (SPL). Prior to his appointment, he was the Managing Director of Summit's largest two subsidiaries and the Deputy Managing Director of SPL, says a press release.Under his leadership the 300 MW of Summit Gazipur II Power Limited was implemented in a record period of 9 months and received the award for the fastest implemented project from the Asian Power. This project was recognised by the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh for fastest implementation. In parallel, he led a team to implement another 149 MW Power Plant of Ace Alliance Power Limited within stipulated time. Mr. Hossain obtained Annual Performance Recognition Award of Asian Development Bank (2008) and Power Development Board Merit Award of the Year (1982). He is also the Vice-President of BIPPA and long standing member of the Gulshan Club.Hossain began his professional career in the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in 1976 and focused mostly in power generation and transmission projects. In 2001, he joined the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (PGCB) as the Deputy General Manager and later promoted to Director, Technical. In 2011, after voluntary retirement from PGCB he joined Summit Group. He had obtained various training in foreign countries as well as in local institutes.His predecessor, Lt Gen Engr Abdul Wadud (Retd) had been the Managing Director of Summit Power Limited since 2013.