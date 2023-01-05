Video
e-visa, on-arrival important to attract foreign tourists: FBCCI

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

Tour operators want one-stop visa service for tourists including e-visas and on-arrival visas to attract foreign tourists in the country.
Speakers made this demand in the fourth meeting of the Standing Committee on Tourism Development (inbound, outbound, domestic, and civil aviation) of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) held at its office in the capital on Tuesday.
While speaking as chief guest, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said tourism industry of Bangladesh is very important and has a great potential to unleash in the country's economic development, said a press release.
"A few days ago HSBC projected Bangladesh will become the ninth-largest consumer market in the world by 2030. Our economy is growing and the quality of life is improving. As a result, tourism industry has now become more important," he said.
Jashim added that the Prime Minister has given special importance to tourism sector. As a part of this, he said various infrastructural developments are taking place at Cox's Bazar, he said.
 He said the opening of Padma Bridge has brought new windows to the tourism industry. After that the number of tourists in the south and southwestern part of the country has increased significantly.
The FBCCI President also mentioned that the FBCCI will focus on the potential sectors in the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit which is going to be held in March this year on the occasion of the chamber body's 50th anniversary where the tourism sector will be one of them.
Jashim said FBCCI would always stand by all positive initiatives in the development of the tourism sector.
Its Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said apart from attracting foreigners to visit Bangladesh, the tourism is also a big market. Participation of all government and private sectors (including associations) is essential for coordinated development of the industry.
Director-in-Charge of the Standing Committee on Tourism Development (inbound, outbound, domestic, & civil aviation) M.G.R. Nasir Majumder who moderated the discussion said tourism is always one of the priority sectors of the government.
FBCCI director Syed Moazzam Hossain, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Sanjida Sharmeen, Co-chairmen, and all Members of the Standing Committee were also present in the meeting.


