Shares in troubled Kenya Airways suspended for another year

NAIROBI, Jan 4: Trading in Kenya Airways shares has been suspended for another year, the local stock exchange said Wednesday, as the troubled national carrier battles to return to profitability.

Last month, Kenyan President William Ruto said the government was ready to sell its entire stake in the airline, which has been languishing deep in the red for years.

Kenya Airways shares have been suspended since July 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic that devastated global air travel.

"The extension of suspension seeks to enable the company (to) complete its operational and corporate restructure process," the Nairobi Securities Exchange said in a statement.

The government owns a 48.9 percent stake in Kenya Airways, while Air France-KLM has 7.8 percent.

"I'm willing to sell the whole of Kenya Airways," Ruto told Bloomberg News last month during his first visit to the United States as Kenyan president.

"I'm not in the business of running an airline that just has a Kenyan flag, that's not my business," said Ruto, who reportedly met executives from US carrier Delta Air Lines during the trip. -AFP















