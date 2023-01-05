Berger reopens Dhanmondi Experience Zone

To enhance customer service, the country's leading paint solution brand, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger), has inaugurated its Dhanmondi Experience Zone with a renovated look at BTI Lake Palisade, House 23, Road 27, Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

The inauguration of the renovated flagship outlet was attended by Berger Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury along with Md. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, Chief Finance Officer; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer; and Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, Chief Business Officer.

Experience Zone allows customers to understand Berger products comprehensively through 'touch-and-feel' and gives people the opportunity to make better decisions about their interior or exterior. BPBL has 40 Experience Zones nationwide to provide top-notch products and services to their esteemed customers. Berger Experience Zone has been serving people with expert solutions since 2002 in the following categories: illusions, painting service, wood coating service, interior decorations service, and paint application consultancy. Dhanmondi Experience Zone Flagship is one of the oldest zones of Berger.

The company has long been a trusted name in Bangladesh as a paint solution, and people nationwide have been using their products and services for their homes and offices.

Rupali Chowdhurycommented about the inauguration, "We renovated the Dhanmondi Experience zone to enhance our customer service by equipping the location with innovations and advanced technology. Since customer service has been imperative for the company, Berger has taken the necessary initiatives to serve the nation's people with high-quality products and services."













