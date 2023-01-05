Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger reopens Dhanmondi Experience Zone

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

To enhance customer service, the country's leading paint solution brand, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger), has inaugurated its Dhanmondi Experience Zone with a renovated look at BTI Lake Palisade, House 23, Road 27, Dhanmondi on Tuesday.
The inauguration of the renovated flagship outlet was attended by Berger Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury along with Md. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, Chief Finance Officer; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer; and Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, Chief Business Officer.
Experience Zone allows customers to understand Berger products comprehensively through 'touch-and-feel' and gives people the opportunity to make better decisions about their interior or exterior. BPBL has 40 Experience Zones nationwide to provide top-notch products and services to their esteemed customers. Berger Experience Zone has been serving people with expert solutions since 2002 in the following categories: illusions, painting service, wood coating service, interior decorations service, and paint application consultancy. Dhanmondi Experience Zone Flagship is one of the oldest zones of Berger.
The company has long been a trusted name in Bangladesh as a paint solution, and people nationwide have been using their products and services for their homes and offices.
Rupali Chowdhurycommented about the inauguration, "We renovated the Dhanmondi Experience zone to enhance our customer service by equipping the location with innovations and advanced technology. Since customer service has been imperative for the company, Berger has taken the necessary initiatives to serve the nation's people with high-quality products and services."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 industrial units get President’s award today
Zanendra Nath joins Petrobangla as Chairman
BD's foreign debts stand at $92.69b in end Sept
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of non-Basmati rice
NCC Bank inks deal with Millennium Information Solution
AB Bank Ltd Chairman Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury
BRAC Bank holds remittance-customer meet in Belkuchi
IBBL internship programme begins


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft